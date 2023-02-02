Mexican eatery Hacienda Real to open in Geneva Sunday
Updated 2/2/2023 11:36 AM
Mexican restaurant and cocktail lounge Hacienda Real is set to open in Geneva Commons Sunday.
The eatery will offer a seasonally rotating menu of craft cocktails and Mexican entrees featuring contemporary takes on traditional family recipes.
The location will be the second Hacienda Real for the Arechiga Restaurant Group, in addition to a spot in Yorkville. The family-owned hospitality group has four different brands, including Salsa Verde restaurants, in the western suburbs and Indianapolis Metropolitan area.
The restaurant, 1602 Commons Drive, Suite 600, will open Sunday at 11 a.m., taking guests on a first-come, first-served basis for a few weeks before accepting reservations.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.