Mexican eatery Hacienda Real to open in Geneva Sunday

Mexican restaurant and cocktail lounge Hacienda Real is set to open in Geneva Commons Sunday.

The eatery will offer a seasonally rotating menu of craft cocktails and Mexican entrees featuring contemporary takes on traditional family recipes.

The location will be the second Hacienda Real for the Arechiga Restaurant Group, in addition to a spot in Yorkville. The family-owned hospitality group has four different brands, including Salsa Verde restaurants, in the western suburbs and Indianapolis Metropolitan area.

The restaurant, 1602 Commons Drive, Suite 600, will open Sunday at 11 a.m., taking guests on a first-come, first-served basis for a few weeks before accepting reservations.