St. Charles' new strategic plan calls for 'balanced and thoughtful' development

The St. Charles City Council has approved a 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, which establishes a new mission statement, vision statement and guiding principles for the city.

The plan identifies four strategic priorities: balanced and thoughtful development; community engagement; organizational resiliency; and financial wellness.

Each strategic priority includes goals, outcome objectives, actions and timelines. The city council will use the plan to guide budget and policy decisions for the next five years, according to the city.

The plan is the result of eight months of interviews, focus groups, planning sessions and surveys with residents, businesses, community partners, elected officials and employees.

"We wanted to hear from as many people as possible. So we held both in-person and virtual community planning sessions," City Administrator Heather McGuire said in a news release. "We also hosted a dedicated website where members of the community could pin comments, ideas and photos. The site successfully drew more than 10,000 visits."