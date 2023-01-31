'Not your typical candy store': Campton Hills shop offers sweets from around the world

Pablo Perez and Solange Zuniga still have a taste for candy from their home country, Argentina.

At the Campton Hills couple's newly opened business, The Whimsy Farm Candy Store, one can find candy from Argentina and other locations around the world. Located at 40W134 Campton Crossings Drive in the Campton Square shopping center, the store opened in December.

"It is not your typical candy store," Perez said. "We are offering international candy from different parts of the world. We have candies from Australia, the U.K., from Poland, from Japan, from Argentina, from Mexico and, of course, from the U.S.

"We want a smile on everyone coming here," he added. "For example, if you are Polish and if you are looking for a candy that you used to have when you were a kid, the idea is that you can find it here."

A couple of weeks ago, a man from Sweden walked into the store.

"And he was surprised that he found something from his country," said Zuniga, whose background includes working as an events planner in Argentina for 15 years. "Candy can bring us back beautiful memories from our childhood."

The store also sells nostalgia candy like Necco Wafers, wax lips and candy buttons. Along with candy, The Whimsy Farm offers drinks such as boba tea and smoothies.

The couple loves seeing the smiles on people's faces, especially kids, as they are walking around the store.

"Kids are our future," Zuniga said. "For me, it's really special to work with them. I learn a lot from the little ones. They are pure and they are happy. So in here, we wanted to create a whimsical atmosphere."

The store's name references that atmosphere as well as the semirural flavor of Campton Hills. The store is filled with farm animal figures and sheep-shaped tables.

"What we tried to do was have a little farm in our store," Perez said. "The main display is a barn. That's why we call it The Whimsy Farm."

The store also features a kids party room and an outdoor patio.

The Whimsy Farm Candy Store has been doing brisk business since opening. The couple is appreciative of the strong community support.

The store took third place in the business category for its entry in the St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend in October. The couple hopes it will become a community gathering place.

"My idea is that every month, we will have a free event for the community," Zuniga said. "In February, an author from Elburn, Elizabeth Nielsen, will be here."

The couple also plans to start selling items online later this year. Future plans include opening a second store in Wheaton.

"I love Wheaton, and I believe it's a family friendly city," Zuniga said.

More information about The Whimsy Farm Candy Store is available at its Facebook page, facebook.com/Thewhimsycow.