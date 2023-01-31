Heritage-Crystal Clean partnership will reduce pollution

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc., through a wholly-owned subsidiary, is partnering with several companies to offer a solution that will reduce the collection of "forever chemicals" in landfills.

Crystal Clean will partner with Allonnia, Revive Environmental and EPOC Enviro to launch the solution, called 4never.

Crystal Clean becomes the exclusive distributor and operator of the 4never solution to the private landfill and industrial waste treatment markets, serving clients through its nationwide network of branches and waste treatment facilities.

4never is a environmentally responsible remediation solution that involves the separation, concentration, transportation and destruction of PFAS. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is a group of chemicals known as "forever chemicals" that have been used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. Research has shown they have become pervasive in the environment and pose a health risk when accumulated in the body, creating a need to safely destroy these contaminants while leaving no harmful byproducts.

"Our joint vision begins with protecting the Earth's resources. Providing a solution which addresses a problem as pervasive as PFAS is a powerful execution of this vision," said Brian Recatto, Crystal Clean's president and CEO.