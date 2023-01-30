Woodridge company wins $1.2 million Tollway contract

WOODRIDGE -- Western Remac Inc. recently was awarded a $1.2 million contract from the Illinois Tollway for systemwide sign improvements.

The project was awarded among four construction and professional engineering contracts totaling $11.4 million approved at the Tollway's January board meeting.

"As we look forward work in 2023, we anticipate seeing more construction and engineering companies successfully competing for contracts and supporting thousands of construction jobs throughout the region," said Cassaundra Rouse, executive director of the Downers Grove-based Illinois Tollway.