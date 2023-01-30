Valent BioSciences acquires FBSciences

LIBERTYVILLE -- Valent BioSciences LLC has expanded its agriculture business with the acquisition of FBSciences Holdings Inc.

FBSciences is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee, and is a leader in the discovery and commercialization of naturally derived plant, soil and climate health solutions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The deal greatly strengthens Valent BioSciences' participation in the rapidly growing, $3.5 billion global biostimulant market, the company said. Biostimulants are natural or nonchemical substances or microorganisms whose function is to benefit the nutrient uptake of plants and improve crop quality.

With this acquisition, Valent BioSciences and its parent company, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., now offer an innovative and proven portfolio of integrated biorational (plant-derived) pesticides, including biostimulants, biopesticides and crop nutrition solutions.

"The acquisition of FBSciences is a natural next step in the evolution of our organization as a global leader in biorationals, including biostimulants," said Ted Melnik, President and CEO of Valent BioSciences.