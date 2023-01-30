Pot shop, cafe to open Friday in Wheeling

A cannabis dispensary is opening Friday in the former Twin Peaks restaurant building on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Wheeling's second cannabis dispensary is set to open Friday.

Called OKAY Cannabis, the store will operate at 781 N. Milwaukee Ave. in a building last occupied by a Twin Peaks restaurant that closed in 2019.

It'll share the building with the also-new West Town Cafe + Bar. Four West Town bakeries operate in Chicago.

West Town and OKAY Cannabis are owned by the same company, the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, but will be run separately.

Both OKAY Cannabis and West Town Café + Bar will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Customers must be at least 21 to enter OKAY Cannabis, which will have a separate entrance within the building. West Town is open to anyone.

Wheeling's other dispensary, Hatch, opened in 2021 at 1500 E. Lake-Cook Road.