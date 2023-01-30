Pot shop, cafe to open Friday in Wheeling
Updated 1/30/2023 12:26 PM
Wheeling's second cannabis dispensary is set to open Friday.
Called OKAY Cannabis, the store will operate at 781 N. Milwaukee Ave. in a building last occupied by a Twin Peaks restaurant that closed in 2019.
It'll share the building with the also-new West Town Cafe + Bar. Four West Town bakeries operate in Chicago.
West Town and OKAY Cannabis are owned by the same company, the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, but will be run separately.
Both OKAY Cannabis and West Town Café + Bar will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Customers must be at least 21 to enter OKAY Cannabis, which will have a separate entrance within the building. West Town is open to anyone.
Wheeling's other dispensary, Hatch, opened in 2021 at 1500 E. Lake-Cook Road.
