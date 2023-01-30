 

Aptar adds recyclable nasal spray pump

  • The APF Futurity nasal spray pump is metal free and meets the recycling standards in Europe.

    The APF Futurity nasal spray pump is metal free and meets the recycling standards in Europe. Business wire

 
Posted1/30/2023 2:57 PM

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Aptar Pharma, part of AptarGroup Inc., said Monday it has developed its first metal-free, multidose nasal spray pump specifically designed for recyclability.

The nasal spray pump can be used to deliver nasal saline and other comparable over-the-counter formulations, the company said.

 

The container, called APF Futurity, is Aptar Pharma's first highly recyclable nasal spray pump that achieves a Class AA certification for recycling streams in Europe. It is made from polyolefin materials with no metal parts or recycling disrupters, thereby minimizing separation efforts in recycling streams and supporting a higher quality of recyclates.

"As a leading provider of nasal spray pumps globally, the launch of APF Futurity is a significant step forward in our sustainability journey, underlining Aptar's overall commitment to a more circular economy and meeting the global need for sustainable packaging solutions that are easy to recycle," said Gael Touya, president of Aptar Pharma.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 