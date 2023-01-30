Aptar adds recyclable nasal spray pump

The APF Futurity nasal spray pump is metal free and meets the recycling standards in Europe. Business wire

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Aptar Pharma, part of AptarGroup Inc., said Monday it has developed its first metal-free, multidose nasal spray pump specifically designed for recyclability.

The nasal spray pump can be used to deliver nasal saline and other comparable over-the-counter formulations, the company said.

The container, called APF Futurity, is Aptar Pharma's first highly recyclable nasal spray pump that achieves a Class AA certification for recycling streams in Europe. It is made from polyolefin materials with no metal parts or recycling disrupters, thereby minimizing separation efforts in recycling streams and supporting a higher quality of recyclates.

"As a leading provider of nasal spray pumps globally, the launch of APF Futurity is a significant step forward in our sustainability journey, underlining Aptar's overall commitment to a more circular economy and meeting the global need for sustainable packaging solutions that are easy to recycle," said Gael Touya, president of Aptar Pharma.