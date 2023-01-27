Financial adviser joins Benjamin F. Edwards

ST. CHARLES -- Dan Hedge, a certified financial planner, has added his office to the St. Louis-based financial services firm Benjamin F. Edwards.

The new branch is at 50 S. 1st St., Suite 100, St. Charles.

In addition to being a financial planner, Hedge is a Certified Kingdom Adviser.

"We take enormous pride in welcoming new advisers to our ever-growing Edwards family," said Tad Edwards, chairman and CEO of Benjamin F. Edwards.

When working with clients, Hedge emphasizes life-based financial planning, which focuses on the client and their life events. In addition, he helps his clients invest in alignment with their faith and values.

"Benjamin F. Edwards understands my high-net-worth clients and offers the technology, resources and products we need when working together on wealth-management issues," Hedge said.

Edwards has continued to expand its presence across 32 states by adding experienced advisers to its full-service, national wealth-management firm and its registered investment adviser (RIA), Edwards Wealth Management.