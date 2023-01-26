Sevan celebrates opening of Houston office

DOWNERS GROVE -- Sevan Multi-Site Solutions Inc. said Thursday it opened a new office in Houston to further expand and support the organization's operations.

The office primarily houses Sevan's Architecture & Engineering and Survey & Facility Assessments team. However, the new space is set up to fully support all teams across Sevan including Program Management, Real Estate & Development Services, Technology & Data Analytics, Construction Services and various support departments.

"Opening our new office in Houston is a tremendous milestone for Sevan," said Jim Evans, founder and CEO of Downers Grove-based Sevan. "This expansion, along with establishing a new scholarship with Prairie View A&M University, is a fresh reminder of our footprint across the multisite industry and commitment to providing excellence for our clients and team members everywhere."

Sevan has many clients and dozens of team members located around Houston, and throughout Texas and the Southwest, the company said.

Sevan helps large companies optimize their multisite construction and facility management programs.