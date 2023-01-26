Regal Lincolnshire theater closing; last day for movie showings Thursday

Regal Cinemas in Lincolnshire is closing, and today is the last day for showings, an employee confirmed.

Theater employees were notified this week of the abrupt decision.

This comes on the heels of Regal Cinemas' parent company, Cineworld, announcing the closure of 39 locations starting Feb. 15 as part of bankruptcy proceedings, according to media reports.

Regal theaters in Round Lake Beach and Bolingbrook are set to close as part of that earlier announcement.

