PLZ Corp. names Finley chief executive officer

DOWNERS GROVE -- PLZ Corp., North America's largest independent specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturer, appointed Brett Finley as chief executive officer, effective Feb. 15.

Finley brings to PLZ more than 25 years of specialty manufacturing industry leadership and will focus on leveraging PLZ's extensive research and development resources and product breadth to bring customized solutions to its customers, while continuing to drive strategic acquisitions.

Finley joins PLZ from Fortune Brands, a leading home and security products company, where he served as president of Outdoors & Security. At Fortune Brands, Finley was responsible for overseeing organic and inorganic growth initiatives and managed a business segment with 7,800 employees across five business units. He previously held leadership roles with IDEX Corp., serving as senior vice president, corporate officer and president of the Asia division.

Finley earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

"We are delighted to have Brett's seasoned leadership at the helm of PLZ. His industry experience gives him a deep understanding of our end markets, spanning from household products to industrial solutions and personal care," said John Ferring, chairman of PLZ.