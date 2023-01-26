M. Holland Co. restructures leadership team

NORTHBROOK -- M. Holland Co., an international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, announced the restructuring of its leadership team to support growth and the next phase of its evolution. This includes the promotion of Marc Fern to president and chief operating officer; Monica Christler to executive vice president, commercial; and Michael Foldvary to vice president, distribution.

Ed Holland will retain the position of chief executive officer and chairman of M. Holland's board of directors. In this role, Holland will be involved in driving the company's strategic direction, supporting international growth and interfacing with business partners.

Fern, a company veteran of 26 years, has risen through the ranks from account manager to sales manager to vice president of sales and, most recently, executive vice president, commercial. As president and chief operating officer, Fern will oversee the company's distribution and resale business units, as well as the operations, marketing and IT departments. Fern has been a member of the company's board of directors for several years.

Christler joined M. Holland in 2012 after the company acquired Christler Chemical & Plastics Inc. and most recently served as director, distribution sales. As director, she successfully implemented growth strategies and supported improved profitability across multiple sales regions.

Foldvary joined the company in 2019 as director, distribution sourcing. As director, Foldvary concentrated on furthering M. Holland's domestic and international sourcing relationships and managed the distribution product portfolio. He previously worked at BASF, one of the largest chemical producers in the world and a valued supply partner to M. Holland.