Fireball maker sued over lack of whisky in mini bottles

Miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon are the focus of a lawsuit filed in Illinois alleging misleading advertising. U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois

A lawsuit filed by a Chicago woman accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of deceiving consumers by selling miniature bottles that look identical to the popular spirit but don't actually contain any whisky.

The suit was filed this month by Anna Marquez in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois and names Sazerac Co. as the defendant.

The subject of the lawsuit are 50 milliliter bottles of Fireball Cinnamon that contain a malt beverage with a lower alcohol content than the whisky version and are sold for 99 cents in gas stations and convenience stores.

