Drabik promoted to senior biologist, Fehr Graham

AURORA -- Fehr Graham, a leading Midwest engineering and environmental firm, announced the promotion of Matt Drabik to senior biologist.

Drabik coordinates and leads freshwater mussel and macroinvertebrate surveys. He also helps with lake management surveys and conducts wetland delineations in the field. He completes biological monitoring for fish populations using watercraft and sampling equipment and processes fish to supplement any on-site catch data.

 

Drabik earned a bachelor's degree in natural resources and environmental sciences and a master's degree in entomology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is certified by the Society of Freshwater Science in macroinvertebrate taxonomic identification. He also is certified in aquatic boat safety and basic wetland delineation.

He is trained in Phase I and II environmental site assessments for commercial real estate and confined space entry for general industries.

Fehr Graham is a provider of engineering, environmental and funding solutions for commercial, industrial, institutional and government clients with 11 Midwest offices in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

