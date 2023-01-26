Business for a Better World: Protected Tomorrows, Inc.

Protected Tomorrows, Inc.

103 Schelter Road, Suite 10, Lincolnshire 60069

(847) 522-8086

www.protectedtomorrows.com

Industry: Financial planning

Number of employees: 8

An interview with Mary Anne Ehlert, CEO, Protected Tomorrows

Q: Describe your company.

A: Protected Tomorrows is an advocacy company that helps families provide a safe and fulfilling life to those family members with a disability, while providing the parents and caregivers with peace of mind.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: Yes, we are hoping to add three new staff at a minimum and expand our reach nationwide with affiliated companies.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: Finding the right employees and affiliates who have the skill sets as well as empathy to want to make a real difference.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: The need is growing exponentially and the level of expertise of professionals is limited. Identifying solutions both for residential support and employment are key to the independence of these individuals while also providing enough funding for the family's future.

Q: Is your company minority-owned? Woman-owned? If so, what are the challenges of being a minority- or woman-owned company?

A: Yes, Protected Tomorrows is a woman-owned business. The challenges are those of other minority-owned companies, obtaining traction in an industry that is dominated by others.

Q: What does your company do regarding DE&I (diversity, equity & inclusion)?

A: We recognize diversity as an advantage, being not only woman-owned, but we because serve the disability/special needs community.

Q: Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

A: Yes, I am on the board of Special Olympics Illinois Foundation Board, The Board of Integrative Touch, the CDLS (Cornelia DeLange Syndrome) Foundation Board and some others. We encourage our staff to be involved in philanthropic and volunteer efforts.

Q: Does your company do anything else to make your community better?

A: We volunteer regularly and provide free training to parents of children with special needs.

Q: What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

A: Our employees receive what I call "psychic income" as well as compensation. Every day we know we are making a difference.

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: We have been working at this for 30-plus years and many people don't know about us yet. But when they do the words spreads. And in the last few years throughout the pandemic, more and more families are learning about us through our Protected Tomorrows Parent University.

• Do you have a Business for a Better World? Email us about it at sbnews@dailyherald.com.