Wynnchurch Capital invests in FloWorks

ROSEMONT -- Wynnchurch Capital L.P., a middle market private equity firm, said it has acquired a majority ownership in Texas-based FloWorks International LLC, a distributor of flow-control products.

Wynnchurch aquired the majority stake from another investment firm, Clearlake Capital Group L.P. Financial terms were not disclosed. Clearlake will retain a minority stake in the business going forward, Wynnchurch said.

Headquartered in Houston, FloWorks is a leading specialty distributor of critical flow control products and provider of tailored technical solutions for the MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) industry.

"We have built a strong reputation for providing specialty flow control solutions used in critical applications to our customers. We are excited to partner with Wynnchurch to further grow our business and expand our product and service offering," said Scott Jackson, CEO of FloWorks.