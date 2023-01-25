Power Solutions engine powers new concrete trowel

Allen Engineering's displayed it's new riding concrete trowel at World of Concrete 2023 in Las Vegas. The trowel is powered by a 2.4-liter engine made by Wood Dale based Power Solutions International. Courtesy of Power Solutions International Inc.

WOOD DALE -- Power Solutions International Inc. announced a new professional collaboration with Allen Engineering, global provider of concrete and related equipment for professional contractors.

PSI's 2.4-liter dual-fuel engine, which can run on both gasoline and propane, powers Allen Engineering's new riding concrete trowel, model HDX615. The riding trowel was recently displayed at the World of Concrete 2023 trade show in Las Vegas.

PSI, with a headquarters in Wood Dale and engine research and development center in Burr Ridge, is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems.

"The 2.4L is just one of our great engine offerings, and has provided our customers with reliable, durable, cost effective power for over a decade," says Dave Goodwin, a senior account manager at PSI for more than 23 years. "We have over 250,000 engines in the field today with a reputation for being a work horse."