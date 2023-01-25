Marcus Theatres offers pass for Oscars viewing

GURNEE -- Marcus Theatres, including Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema, is offering a new way to experience this year's Best Picture nominees on the big screen prior to the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

With the Marcus Theatres' Best Picture passport, a guest can make one $40 purchase and receive an electronic ticket to each of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture and the anthology films for Best Animated Short and Live Action Short.

This new electronic passport is available for redemption at Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema and 30 Marcus Theatres and Movie Taverns from Feb. 24 through March 12.

The moviegoer uses the passport to choose the specific theater, date and showtime to fit their needs. Best Picture passport holders will also receive 20% off on all concessions and food, excluding alcohol, throughout the series.

Visit marcustheatres.com/bestpicture for details and showtimes.