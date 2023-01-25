 

Marcus Theatres offers pass for Oscars viewing

  • Moviegoers enjoying a movie at Marcus Theatres. Marcus Theatres

    Moviegoers enjoying a movie at Marcus Theatres. Marcus Theatres

 
Posted1/25/2023 3:54 PM

GURNEE -- Marcus Theatres, including Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema, is offering a new way to experience this year's Best Picture nominees on the big screen prior to the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

With the Marcus Theatres' Best Picture passport, a guest can make one $40 purchase and receive an electronic ticket to each of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture and the anthology films for Best Animated Short and Live Action Short.

 

This new electronic passport is available for redemption at Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema and 30 Marcus Theatres and Movie Taverns from Feb. 24 through March 12.

The moviegoer uses the passport to choose the specific theater, date and showtime to fit their needs. Best Picture passport holders will also receive 20% off on all concessions and food, excluding alcohol, throughout the series.

Visit marcustheatres.com/bestpicture for details and showtimes.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 