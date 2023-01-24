Itasca Bank & Trust begins 75th anniversary year

ITASCA -- In a time when community banks are a dwindling breed, Itasca Bank & Trust Co. began the yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary on Tuesday. The bank kicked off its anniversary with a breakfast attended by the staff, the executive directors of its food pantry partners and local officials Jan. 24, the official chartered date of the bank in 1948.

As a locally owned and operated community bank with a rich heritage, Itasca Bank & Trust continues to serve the communities of Itasca, Roselle and the surrounding areas in DuPage County.

In recognition of this milestone, the bank will spend its anniversary year focused on a comprehensive initiative to combat food insecurity in those neighboring communities. The efforts will be highlighted by yearlong employee volunteer initiatives, food and personal product drives, bank donations based on account openings, as well as marketing and special events to highlight the need to help pantry partners.

The bank's pantry partners are the Itasca Cares Food Pantry, Roselle UMC Food Pantry, Bensenville-Wood Dale Food Pantry, Elmhurst-Yorkfield Food Pantry and the Wood Dale Food Pantry.