Inland apartment investments nearly $1.2 billion in 2022

OAK BROOK -- Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC said it negotiated and closed the purchase of about $1.2 billion in multifamily properties on behalf of Inland-related investment funds throughout 2022.

The acquisitions total 4,313 rental units and more than 2 million square feet across six states located in the South and Western U.S., the company said.

Joe Cosenza, vice chairman of The Inland Real Estate Group LLC and president of Inland Acquisitions, as well as Matthew Tice and Mark Cosenza, both senior vice presidents of Inland Acquisitions, are responsible for completing the purchases.

"From apartments, single-family rentals, senior and student housing to manufactured housing, we had an exciting year negotiating and closing a diverse set of multifamily deals for various Inland entities," Tice said. "Our team's acquisition expertise and agility throughout various economic cycles has allowed us to expand our acquisition strategy and target a wider variety of multifamily communities."

To date, Inland Acquisitions has completed the acquisition of more than $10 billion in multifamily assets, comprised of 569 properties throughout the United States totaling more than 96,000 units.