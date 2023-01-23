CDK Global to introduce new software at NADA show

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- CDK Global Inc. will launch its new suite of enhanced auto dealer workflow software at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas beginning Thursday, Jan. 26.

CDK will feature new and enhanced solutions for automotive dealerships. The software eases digital sales and fixed operations for automotive retailers, as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry partners across North America, the company said.

At the trade show, CDK said it will unveil new product demonstrations, conduct public conversations with industry experts and present timely automotive retail market research. Remote attendees to the show can view content at cdkglobal.com/nada2023.

"As consumers continue to utilize digital resources for their car shopping and buying journey, it is essential that automotive retailers foster the customer connection by providing a seamless purchase and service experience," said Brian MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global.