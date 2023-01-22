Public meeting Saturday for Midlothian Manor plan in Lake Zurich

The Housing Opportunity Development Corp. is planning to host a public informational meeting Saturday to discuss its proposal to redevelop the former Midlothian Manor assisted living facility at 22843 Lakewood Lane.

The property is located outside Lake Zurich's municipal boundaries and not subject to the village's zoning regulations, but as part of the redevelopment proposal, the developer is seeking to be annexed into Lake Zurich.

Annexation requires a separate public hearing by the village board, in addition to a formal public hearing process at the planning and zoning commission. These public hearings are expected to be scheduled once a formal application for annexation and redevelopment is submitted to the village.

The meeting Saturday is an outreach effort from the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation to provide as much information as possible to the public. It will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Collective, 23153 W. Miller Road.

For more information, visit https://lakezurich.org/DocumentCenter/View/11944.