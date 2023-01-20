Personal injury lawyers open new law firm

ROLLING MEADOWS -- Attorneys Joe Vito and Nick Dollenmaier opened their new law firm, Vito & Dollenmaier Law. This new Rolling Meadows-based personal injury law firm will focus the scope of its practice primarily on motor vehicle accidents, premises liability and wrongful death cases.

The law firm offers comprehensive legal services to those who have been injured at all stages of their claim, from accident investigation to trial advocacy.

Vito and Dollenmaier previously created and managed a personal injury practice group at another local law firm before making the decision to begin their own firm.

Vito began his legal career defending insurance companies at several larger downtown Chicago firms and even worked in-house for a major national insurance company. This experience gave him invaluable insight to best serve clients battling against these companies after motor vehicle accidents and other injury claims. He has been in practice for nearly 20 years and has earned recognition as a Super Lawyer since 2020.

Dollenmaier is an experienced trial attorney, and he has spent his career focusing on personal injury cases. He has achieved recognition for his skill in handling personal injury cases, and he will continue to advocate zealously for each of his clients.

Both partners are dedicated to giving back to the community. By serving as locally elected officials and on boards of local charities and other organizations, coaching mock trial team members at Wheeling High School, donating to the Alzheimer's Association and offering scholarships to college students, the team at Vito & Dollenmaier Law is dedicated to being an asset to their community.