Nicor Gas safety director receives Legacy Award

NAPERVILLE -- Brian Thomas, Nicor Gas director of corporate safety for Nicor Gas in Naperville, is the recipient of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Chapter's Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award for Governmental and Military Service.

Thomas began his military service in 1988 as a member of the Alabama National Guard while attending Alabama A&M University, where he earned a degree in business administration.

During his military career, he served in many roles including safety & occupational health officer, AMEDD recruiter, medical battalion administrative officer, deputy military personnel officer and recruiting commander.

In 2009, Thomas deployed to Afghanistan with the 135th Sustainment Command as the Human Resources Operations Branch OIC. He retired from the Alabama Army National Guard Active/Guard Reserve program as a Major, after 26 years of service in November 2014.

In August 2014, Thomas joined Southern Co., Nicor Gas' parent company, as a senior safety & health specialist with the Georgia Power Co. He began with Southern Co. Gas in 2017 as the senior safety compliance specialist, and was later promoted to safety manager.

Currently, he is the Director of Corporate Safety for Nicor Gas in Naperville. In this role, he is responsible for providing strategic leadership and directing programs to ensure compliance in the areas of occupational safety, motor vehicle safety, process safety and industrial hygiene.

Thomas earned his master's degree in health service administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Thomas currently resides in Plainfield with his wife of 26 years, Shirlinda Nelson Thomas. He is also the proud father of three daughters.