Kiddiewinks Events opens in Barrington
Updated 1/20/2023 3:39 PM
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and village officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Kiddiewinks Events at 112 Barrington Commons Court in Barrington.
Kiddiewinks Events is an interactive children's party venue recommended for ages 4-12. Events are customized and include activities such as arts and crafts, tea parties, singalongs, story time, dance offs, STEM/sensory play and spa days for kids. For more information, call (224) 848-4364 or visit kiddiewinks.events.
