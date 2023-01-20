Kiddiewinks Events opens in Barrington

Attendees at the Kiddiewinks Events ribbon-cutting ceremony included, from left: Martha Goodman Stack (Wells Fargo Advisors); Karen Darch (village of Barrington); Marie McGovern, Oscar and Liliana Vera, Taliana, Tanya and Chuck Palella (Kiddiewinks Events); Scott Anderson (village of Barrington); Jen Frey (Jen Frey Coaching); Katie Van Diggelen (Achieve Footwear); Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce); Charlotte Neault (retired BACC professional). courtesy of the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and village officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Kiddiewinks Events at 112 Barrington Commons Court in Barrington.

Kiddiewinks Events is an interactive children's party venue recommended for ages 4-12. Events are customized and include activities such as arts and crafts, tea parties, singalongs, story time, dance offs, STEM/sensory play and spa days for kids. For more information, call (224) 848-4364 or visit kiddiewinks.events.