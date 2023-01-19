Tollway announces sponsorship deal with Geico

Motorists traveling on the Illinois Tollway system will soon see Geico insurance advertising on roadway assistance trucks. Courtesy of the Illinois Tollway

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway has announced a sponsorship deal with Geico insurance that will give a new look to its Highway Emergency truck fleet.

The vehicle advertising on Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) trucks will introduce Geico as the new, exclusive sponsor of the Tollway's roadway assistance program for customers in need.

"The Illinois Tollway is pleased to launch this partnership with Geico that supports our vital roadside assistance service for customers on our roadways," said Cassaundra Rouse, Illinois Tollway executive director. "Safety is always our highest priority, and we know Geico shares our commitment to providing rapid, effective assistance to drivers who need help while using our roads."

The sponsorship provides financial support for Tollway H.E.L.P. truck operations.

H.E.L.P. trucks patrol the 294-mile Tollway system from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and typically provide customers with roadside assistance within 15 minutes. The H.E.L.P. program provides a variety services, from quickly removing disabled vehicles from active traffic lanes and assisting stranded motorists by changing flat tires, providing jump starts, adding coolant and fuel, and calling for tow trucks.

In 2022, H.E.L.P. trucks patrolled more than 1.1 million miles on the Tollway and assisted more than 27,000 drivers.

Geico (Government Employees Insurance Co.), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S. and a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in the U.S.