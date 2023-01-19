'To start off this way is not good': Mayor fines new sports bar for staying open too late

A new Arlington Heights sports bar was fined Thursday for staying open past closing time, in what village officials say is a rare violation of the local liquor code.

Just 10 days after the bar received a liquor license, Assistant Village Manager Diana Mikula had to tell Blitz Sports Bar & BBQ owner Beto Huerta that closing times of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. posted on the bar's social media and website weren't permitted.

The allowable hours under the village's Class AA license is 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. until 2 a.m. on weekends.

Arlington Heights police shut down the bar at 2:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, when they came in and spotted alcohol on tables throughout the establishment at 286 W. Rand Road.

Mayor Tom Hayes, who presided over liquor license violation hearings at village hall Thursday afternoon, said it was the first time during his decadelong tenure that an operating hours violation occurred.

Mikula, the lead village staff person on liquor licensing, added it was the first time during her 18 years at village hall.

Hayes imposed a $750 fine, a $75 administrative fee, and attorney and court reporter's fees to be determined.

"You've been operating 4½ months. To start off this way is not good," Hayes told Huerta. "To get a reputation with me as the liquor commissioner and with the village board and the police department and within the community as a place that's violating our liquor laws in such an open disregard is really disturbing to me."

"We don't want your place to develop a reputation as a problem establishment that's attracting problem customers to our community," Hayes said later. "I'm not going to let that happen."

Huerta, who opened Blitz over the summer after renovating the former JD's Q & Brew, said it was a mistake not to close on time and get people out of the restaurant Dec. 11. He added that he demoted the manager who was in charge and fired the employees who were working that night.

He also said it was a mistake scrambling to get the restaurant open "too quick" in August.

Huerta said the bar will now close at midnight on weeknights and 1:30 a.m. on weekends.

Typically, Hayes handles violations for sales to minors, as was the case Thursday, when four businesses -- Crazy Quesadilla Mexican Restaurant, Rolling Green Country Club, Tuscan Market & Wine Shop and Value Fresh Market -- got fines of $500 each, plus fees.

The five violations for the 2022 calendar year is down from 18 citations in 2021.