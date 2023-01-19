Popular Des Plaines restaurant Cafe la Cave closing after 46 years

A popular restaurant and banquet hall in Des Plaines is closing after 46 years in operation, leaving some who had booked the facility for later this year looking for another venue.

The owners of Cafe la Cave announced Tuesday they were shuttering the facility March 11 on the business' website.

"To say it's hard walking away from serving family, friends, staff, and neighbors would be an understatement," the Sutter family wrote. "We grew up and every major moment in our life has roots that started here."

Located at 2777 Mannheim Road, the fine dining restaurant and banquet hall has been the setting for countless weddings and other special events for more than four decades.

While many shared fond memories of their experiences at the restaurant over the years, one bride-to-be complained to WGN News that she received no notice from the business that her April 30 wedding shower would have to be relocated. Several others complained on the restaurant's social media pages about being in similar predicaments.

Cafe la Cave's owners said they would refund the woman and were helping others who had booked the venue find other sites for their events.