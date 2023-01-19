Mitutoyo America Corp. celebrates 60th anniversary

AURORA -- Mitutoyo America Corp., a manufacturer of precision metrology instruments and solutions, will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.

To celebrate the milestone, Mitutoyo America said it will host a series of events and promotions throughout 2023, including customer appreciation events, special promotional discounts and product demonstrations. The company also plans to launch new products and services to further expand its offerings to customers.

Since its establishment in 1963, Mitutoyo America Corp. has marketed a wide range of precision measuring instruments in the U.S., including micrometers, calipers, height gages and more. Mitutoyo America has become a trusted name in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace and medical devices.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank our customers, employees, and partners for their continued support and loyalty over the past 60 years," said Matt Dye, president of Aurora-based Mitutoyo America, a division of Mitutoyo Corp. in Japan. "We look forward to continuing to work together to drive innovation and improve precision metrology for the benefit of all."