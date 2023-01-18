Weber updates product portfolio for 2023

PALATINE -- Weber Inc., a global maker of outdoor cooking products and accessories, announced its new product offerings for the upcoming 2023 barbecue season.

The company is launching an updated lineup of electric, griddle and pellet grills featuring Weber's advanced technology, high-performance engineering, durable construction and consumer-led design, it said.

"Our product teams continue to push the boundaries of high-performance outdoor cooking in fuel and product categories that home cooks have just started to explore, including electric, griddle and pellet grilling," said Mike Jacobs, chief operating officer of Weber. "To develop this year's product portfolio, we spent hundreds of hours talking to and cooking with people to determine how our products could help them more fully enjoy coming together around the grill."

For example, Weber's new LUMIN electric grill features a sleek, space-efficient design, making it ideal for smaller outside areas and where other forms of grilling, such as charcoal and gas, are not permitted. It features a porcelain-enamel steel lid and cook box for superior durability and long-term corrosion resistance, weber said.

Weber engineers also designed full-size griddle inserts that transform Spirit and Genesis gas grills into full-size griddles within seconds, as well as Weber's first stand-alone gas griddle.