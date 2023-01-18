Exelon remains on Dow Jones sustainability index

CHICAGO -- Exelon, parent company of Chicago-based electric utility ComEd, was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 17th consecutive year.

The utility company once again earned recognition for its carbon reduction efforts, investments in technological innovation and local corporate philanthropy. The global survey evaluated over 600 of the largest North American companies on a broad range of sustainability measures. Exelon was one of only seven energy delivery companies named to the North America Index this year.

"As the nation's largest energy delivery company, we are committed to cutting our operations-driven emissions in half by 2030 and achieving net-zero operations by 2050," said Sunny Elebua, senior vice president, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer for Exelon. "We also continue to invest in innovation and technology to support our customers and communities in reaching their clean energy and emissions reduction goals."