Discover launches transit cards internationally

RIVERWOODS -- Discover Global Network, the payments brand of credit card company Discover, has launched tap-and-pay transit solutions in Europe and Taiwan.

Discover has joined with transit agencies and partners such as EMT Madrid, Metro de Seville and GetNet in Spain; Mennica in Poland; and New Taipei Metro in Taiwan. Riders may now use their Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance partner cards to make contactless payments at transit services in those top international destinations.

As commuting continues to change and riders expect flexibility in how they pay, transit agencies are migrating to contactless payments at a faster pace than in the past decade, Discover said. As of last February, 53% of transit transactions are contactless, up from 14% in August of 2020. Globally, 150 large cities are looking to adopt contactless payments for transit systems, the company said.

"The Discover Transit Solution gives riders the flexibility to pay how they want and provides a seamless customer experience," said Emily Foshee, vice president of core network products and delivery at Discover. "Accepting contactless payments from cardholders in the Discover Global Network can help transit companies drive volume, lower operating costs and decrease cost of fare collection."

Discover has worked with transit partners in the U.S. since 2012 and is enabled on Chicago Transit Authority buses as well as transportation with the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, Dallas Area Rapid Transit and Portland Tri-Met.