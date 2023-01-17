DeVry University releases first Impact Report

NAPERVILLE -- DeVry University Tuesday released its first Impact Report detailing its impact on students, corporate partners, the economy and communities.

DeVry has an active network of more than 3,000 corporate partners, according to the report. Nearly 400 organizations put team members into a DeVry learning pathway in academic year 2022, the university said.

DeVry's report shows the impact of its two-sided marketplace approach: helping students and alumni achieve their goals through education while simultaneously helping corporate and community partners meet their goals by preparing talent that immediately meets the needs of the market.

"As an educator focused on accountability and transparency, communicating our progress in driving this pivotal purpose is crucial to continued success for students and companies seeking to hire skilled talent," said Tom Monahan, president and CEO at Naperville-based DeVry University.