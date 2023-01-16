Impact Advisors earns recognition in Canada

NAPERVILLE -- Impact Advisors, a health care consultancy, has been recognized in KLAS' Canada EMR Consulting Services' 2023 report. The firm received a rating of 90.6 and is recognized as one of the top leaders in Canada.

Impact Advisors provides health care organizations assistance with strategy, operations, revenue cycle and technology services.

"We are honored to be recognized by KLAS for our EMR consulting services as we know the results are based on direct feedback from our clients," said John Stanley, vice president and Canadian client executive at Impact Advisors. "We are dedicated to understanding the nuances each organization faces so we can deliver the highest-quality results."

The report, KLAS' first to focus on EMR services in Canada, draws from the perspectives of 21 Canadian organizations, ranging from small stand-alone hospitals to provincewide entities. The report covers the services utilized by survey respondents and how well their needs were met.

For the report, KLAS defines EMR services as planning and assessment services, core clinical implementation leadership, HIT staffing, go-live support, and clinical optimization services.