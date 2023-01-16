Fortune International expands leadership team

BENSENVILLE -- Fortune International LLC, a processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, Monday announced the appointment of four executives to its executive leadership team.

Following a year of record growth, including completing three acquisitions, the company today named Padraic Doherty as chief revenue officer, Brian Gartrell as chief human resource officer, Wally Lezniak as senior vice president of production, and Danielle Charette as senior vice president of customer experience.

The executives have nearly 100 years of combined industry and related professional experience, and will drive and support Fortune international's organic growth, employee engagement, production and customer experience, said CEO Sean O'Scannlain.

"Over the last three years, Fortune has more than tripled in size, serving thousands of new customers and retailers across an-ever wider range of needs and markets, with many new employees eager to grow their careers with Fortune. We are gratified to have been able to attract and promote such a high-caliber group of professionals," he said.

Fortune International is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet. The company handles more than 20,000 seafood and gourmet products daily. Fortune serves more than 15,000 customers throughout the United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles, and nationally through FedEx and common carriers.