Weiss & Company LLP names two new partners

• Weiss & Company LLP announced that senior managers Katherine Chung and Jeremy Morgan have been promoted to partners.

"We pride ourselves on our expertise and client service, and Jeremy and Katherine both personify these attributes in practice," said managing partner Dan Fortman. "As we begin 2023, we are excited to elevate both of them to leadership."

Chung joined Weiss in 2019 as a senior tax manager with more than 20 years of experience in the profession. She works closely with clients in diverse industries, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, real estate, professional practices, service companies, and restaurants. Her areas of expertise include federal, state, and international tax planning and compliance for closely held, small to mid-market companies that are taxed as pass-through entities and C corporations. She also works closely with high-net-worth individuals.

A member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Illinois CPA Society, Chung earned a Master of Science in taxation from Northern Illinois University. Throughout her career, she has gravitated toward the challenges and intricacies of being a tax specialist. "Each client is different, and learning to understand and adapt to their needs, providing solutions, and seeing the positive impact that I can make gives me a sense of purpose in what I do," she said.

Morgan joined Weiss in October 2010 as an auditor. Since then, he has grown to provide complete solutions for his clients, including assurance, consulting, and tax services. He works with clients in multiple industries, including manufacturing, distribution, retail, healthcare, nonprofit, printing, professional practices, service companies, common interest realty associations, and technology companies.