Clear Height Properties expands development capabilities with new director Arturo Radilla

OAK BROOK -- Clear Height Properties announced that Arturo Radilla has joined the company as Director, Project and Development Services. With a background that spans architecture, development and project management, Arturo has an exceptional ability to identify opportunities that will maximize value for tenants and investors alike.

Arturo works with Clear Height acquisition teams to gauge asset potential, as well as collaborating with project and development personnel to guide all aspects of project buildouts -- from budgets and bidding to design, engineering and execution.

"Arturo's capacity for processing huge volumes of information and quickly making solid decisions is a great advantage in this industry," said Gary Rose, Clear Height Properties Chief Operating Officer and President.

"We've thrown him into the fire, and he's unfazed. In his first few weeks, he is already making a positive impact," said Joe Sergi, Clear Height Properties Chief Revenue Officer and Partner.

Before joining Clear Height Properties, Arturo directed and managed retail construction for Cresco Labs' Sunnyside stores, actively overseeing up to 30 projects at a time. Additionally, he acted as a team lead at a mid-size architecture firm and managed nationwide projects for Levy Restaurants.