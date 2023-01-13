John Colucci named Comcast's Regional Vice President of Engineering
Updated 1/13/2023 12:54 PM
• Bolingbrook resident John Colucci has been named Vice President of Engineering for Comcast's Greater Chicago Region, which includes Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Colucci most recently served as Vice President of Construction for the region. In his new role, John will oversee the Comcast's regional Engineering and Construction Teams. He and his teams will also play a major role in a construction and current upgrade project designed to create the next generation network.
Colucci has been with Comcast since 1981. His first leadership role in the region was Director of Engineering. Since then, he's held several operations and construction roles within the company.
