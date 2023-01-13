 

Developer scraps controversial apartment building proposal in Des Plaines

    Developers have scrapped plans to construct an apartment building on the site of the now-demolished Pacific Coast Feather Co. factory in Des Plaines. Daily Herald File Photo, 2021

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 1/13/2023 11:18 AM

A controversial plan to construct a five-story apartment building on the site of a former bedding factory in Des Plaines has been scrapped by the developer, city officials confirmed.

Terra Carta Partners has decided not to move forward with Cumberland Crossing Apartments at 414 E. Golf Road, said John Carlisle, Des Plaines' community and economic development director.

 

The Pacific Coast Feather Co. formerly operated on the roughly six-acre site.

Originally proposed as two, six-story buildings with 449 apartments, Terra Carta changed the plan to a single building with 348 units after an outcry from nearby residents concerned about traffic, the impact on local schools and other factors.

A separate, 2,000-square-foot building for a fast-food restaurant was part of both plans.

Although the changes didn't satiate many opponents, the city council tentatively approved the plans in March 2021.

Terra Carta owns the property and demolished the factory building later that year to reduce safety concerns, officials said at the time. But the developers never sought final approval of the plan or built anything on the land.

The company informed city hall of its decision to chuck the construction plan last week, Carlisle said.

Public infrastructure improvements the city and Illinois Department of Transportation would have required as part of final approval -- such as traffic signal upgrades or roadway improvements -- would have been costlier than the company expected, Carlisle said.

A Terra Carta representative couldn't be reached.

Carlisle believes the property has "great value" to a potential developer and expects a different project will be proposed.

"We're going to sit down with (Terra Carta) early next week and talk about options," he said.

