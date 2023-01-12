EMS announces the appointment of Mike Swedick as CEO

ROSEMONT -- Eastern Metal Supply, one of the largest value-added distributors of aluminum products in the U.S. and a Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. portfolio company, announced Thursday the appointment of Mike Swedick to the role of Chief Executive Officer. As part of the transition, Greg Weekes, the co-founder and President of EMS, will remain active in the company and on its board of directors.

Swedick brings 37 years of experience in wholesale distribution, manufacturing, sales, and marketing. He spent the last ten years at Fortiline Waterworks, one of the leading waterworks companies in the U.S., where he most recently served as President and CEO. He also spent nearly 20 years in leadership positions at Advanced Drainage Systems, a leading manufacturer of HDPE drainage pipe products.

During Swedick's career at Fortiline, he was instrumental in the creation of the executive leadership team and formal strategic planning process. He worked closely with his team to develop a clear vision and a metrics-driven culture, which resulted in strong earnings and top-line growth. "We are excited for Mike to bring this same level of strategic leadership and results-driven philosophy to EMS," Greg Weekes said. "We're confident Mike will guide EMS into its next phase of growth."

"The opportunity to join an entrepreneurial and innovative company like EMS is very exciting," Swedick said. "I am thrilled to work with a tenured and experienced team and look forward to leading EMS and its family of brands."