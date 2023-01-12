Coworking space planned in Grayslake aims to 'help people grow their businesses'

Work to convert a vacant former real estate office at Atkinson Road and Center Street in Grayslake continues for Agora Coworking, which is planning to open in February. Courtesy Agora Coworking

A search for office space sparked a bigger idea for Luke Jian, an IT professional and entrepreneur from Grayslake.

"As a consultant, I was looking for an office for my business and merged into realizing this might be a need for the community," said Jian, who is transforming a long vacant real estate office to Agora Coworking.

Renovations are ongoing at the former RE/MAX office at the northwest corner of Atkinson Road and Center Street. A mid-February opening is planned for what will be the village's first coworking operation.

Jian, who has lived an worked in the Grayslake area for more than 15 years, said he realized there was a common need for a collaborative space.

Agora, he added, is a reference to a term used to describe an open space in ancient Greek cities that served as a meeting ground for various citizen activities.

"That is the essence of our business -- making an office close to home that aims to bring together people from different trades in a place where they can work, meet, collaborate and new ideas can be born," Jian said.

He said his resume includes a master of science degree in software engineering and work experience with local and global companies on IT infrastructure and other capacities.

As planned, Agora would offer 14 or more private offices, shared and dedicated desks, meeting rooms, phone booths and event space for coworking members, as well as freelancers, startups, small business owners or corporate employees looking to work close to home rather than commute.

Secure Wi-Fi, printing, coffee, drinks, snacks, complimentary breakfast events and IT support are among the planned offerings.

He envisions Agora as being not just a place where workers to set up shop but also a business incubator. The goal is to establish an entrepreneurial community in Grayslake through collaboration, connections, events and other methods, he said.

"I want to help the community and I think that's the thing that will differentiate me from others," according to Jian. "I want to not just (rent) space for people to come in but help people grow their businesses."

He plans to showcase one local business each month, host events with local chambers and others groups to support and jump start new business and host biweekly food truck events, among other activities.

Jian said he hopes to attract corporate clients who want to open a satellite office in Grayslake.

Also, free shared space and memberships will be made available to young entrepreneurs who qualify through Agora Startup, a not-for-profit organization.

A community manager is being sought to handle day-to-day operations and other tasks, such as coordinating and planning events and building community awareness.

While Agora is on pace to become the first coworking space in Grayslake, Jian isn't the only one interested in the village.

Businessman Lawrence "Mac" Goodwin, who opened The Office Clubhouse coworking space on Route 45 in Mundelein in 2018, still is considering a plan to open another location by repurposing a former municipal building in downtown Grayslake.

"We're watching the economy," said Goodwin, who anticipates a decision in coming months.