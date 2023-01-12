Brown Commercial Group brokers five transactions; deals completed in West and Northwest suburbs

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Brown Commercial Group negotiated five transactions totaling 20,765 square feet to support growing businesses in Chicago's suburban market. Broker Maria McNeil completed all the transactions, including representing the landlord and tenant in an industrial lease at 740 Edgewood Ave. in Wood Dale. The tenant is a new tool company that is moving from Naperville.

McNeil also represented the landlord in securing an industrial lease for an expanding masonry company at 1737 E. Wilson Ave. in Batavia. She also represented a growing business in the cleaning industry in securing a lease at 424 Fort Hill, Unit 103 in Naperville. The company was looking for a larger and more functional space in the same area.

"Many businesses are continuing to grow in the Chicago market and are looking for space to support their needs," McNeil said. "Industrial inventory remains low, however, creating challenges for tenants looking to expand their operations."

McNeil also represented the seller of two 4,000-square-foot office buildings at 1705-1725 South St. Geneva. The new buyer, a private investor, is considering redeveloping the properties. In addition, McNeil negotiated a 3,000-square-foot condominium sale at 815 Oakwood in Lake Zurich representing the buyer. Heather Schweitzer of Premier Commercial Realty represented the sellers. The buyers are a growing company that had been leasing for the past several years and were looking to finally purchase their own property.