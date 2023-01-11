Alpine Fest returns to Buffalo Creek Brewing Jan. 27-28

LONG GROVE -- Chicagoland's biggest winter beer festival returns on Jan. 27-28 when Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove hosts the annual Alpine Fest.

The brewery's new Alpine Biergarten Village will be abuzz all weekend long with live fresh craft beer, outdoor music, games, food trucks, and custom-built warming lodges. Buffalo Creek's owner and brewmaster Mike Marr invites beer-lovers to don their hats and gloves and get ready for the "coolest beer party of the winter season."

The event site will be the sprawling, picturesque grounds of Buffalo Creek, which have been transformed into an authentic German-stye winter retreat. The Alpine Biergarten Village (open seven days a week), modeled after a traditional ski village concept, features 11 wooden lodges warmed by commercial heaters. Each cozy lodge is uniquely themed and outfitted with benches and tables, twinkle lighting, and décor to enhance the vibe.

Guests of Alpine Fest, a no admission event that starts on 4 p.m. Jan. 27 and 2 p.m. Jan. 28, can enjoy several activities, from sipping freshly brewed beer including the special new release Buffalo Gose (see New Beer Releases below for description) to playing winter games with friends like Stein-holding in the Snow, Hammerschlagen, Corn Hole and more.

Additionally, Alpine Fest 2023 will feature live music on both days on the Biergarten main stage (see Pint of Music schedule below for lineup), a food truck dishing out winter comfort food like grilled cheese, tomato soup, and poutine, and hot chocolate for the kiddos.

Outdoor table service and a Lager Lane winter bar will fuel the fest with Mike's handcrafted beer -- "the only time the beer will get colder the longer you hold onto it."

Inside the taproom, Buffalo Creek also leans into the theme with its Alpine Lodge concept -- a cozy German winter lodge atmosphere for those who prefer to stay indoors. Partial proceeds from Alpine Fest will benefit the Long Grove Lions Club, which will be on hand administering the contests and games.