ComEd unveils 2030 roadmap for equitable Ttransition to cleaner energy

CHICAGO -- To outline ComEd's vision for how it will advance a low-carbon energy future that benefits all of its customers and communities in northern Illinois, the electric company Tuesday released its "ComEd 2030" vision. ComEd 2030 identifies key trends and priorities for how ComEd will meet customers' quickly changing needs and expectations for the rest of this decade and beyond.

"The ComEd electric grid will need to work in new ways to enable millions of electric vehicles hitting the roads and plugging in. Customers will need easy ways to connect the many thousands of clean distributed energy resources that are coming online, such as wind and solar power and battery storage. And ComEd's service must remain highly reliable and resilient for customers as climate change challenges us with more severe weather events," said ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones.

ComEd 2030 sets out a vision of how the company's investments in its infrastructure and customer programs can advance critical policy goals, including the goals of the landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which aims to decarbonize the state's power sector by 2045.

And it is consistent with the formal Grid Plan for the years 2023 through 2027 that ComEd will present to the Illinois Commerce Commission in January 2023.