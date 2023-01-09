 

Chicken Salad Chick in Batavia to open Tuesday

  • The doors at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Batavia will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Chicken Salad Chick will open Tuesday in Batavia at 220 North Randall Road.

The new restaurant will be the national chain's fourth location in Illinois. The menu includes 12 varieties of chicken salad. Other items include pimento cheese salad, egg salad and a variety of soups and side items.

 

The Batavia franchise is owned by St. Charles residents Kim and Garrett Seaman, who hope to open other locations in the coming years.

The restaurant will open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The first 100 guests will receive one free large chicken salad per month for a year. The restaurant, which is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, will have grand opening specials throughout its first week. For a complete listing of specials, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.

