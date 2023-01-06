Looking ahead to 2023: Plans expected to be submitted to redevelop Charlestowne Mall

The new year is expected to bring several redevelopment plans to St. Charles, including ideas for the largely vacant Charlestowne Mall on the city's east side.

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek said she expects Schaumburg-based UrbanStreet Group to present its plans soon. She said she has encouraged UrbanStreet to submit a concept plan in the next few months.

Vitek expects the plan will call for a mixed-use development.

"That's kind of been the direction we've given them, something to really enhance the east side," Vitek said. "I would say that we will see something at the committee level of the city council, probably by March at the latest. I'm hoping by February."

A plan to redevelop the mall was shelved last year when several city council members and plan commissioners questioned whether a previous proposal was the best plan for the site.

The partnership of S.R. Jacobson Development Corp. and Lormax Stern Development Co. previously had entered into a purchase agreement for the property with current owners, The Krausz Companies. In December 2017, Krausz closed the interior shops and enclosed mall space at the center.

Previous plans were to raze the majority of the mall to make way for 560 apartments and townhouses, a hotel and new restaurants and retail along East Main Street. During the city council's planning and development committee meeting last January, several alderpersons raised concerns about the number of units proposed and the layout.

"It's a good plan, but the question is, is this the best use of space?" 2nd Ward Alderperson Ryan Bongard said at that meeting. "In speaking with constituents, they don't want to see 500 apartments."

One of UrbanStreet Group's recent projects is turning the former Motorola headquarters in Schaumburg into a mixed-use living and entertainment district.

"They are very reputable, and I've met with them," Vitek said. "I feel good about that partnership."

The city's east side is seeing a share of development, including new residential projects. While the former Pheasant Run property has yet to be redeveloped, McGrath Honda redeveloped the former Pheasant Run Mega Center adjacent to the property. Also, industrial buildings will be built on the former Pheasant Run Resort golf course.

In addition, a former bank building next to the Foxfield Commons shopping center on St. Charles' east side was recently torn down to make way for an Andy's Frozen Custard store and a Physicians Immediate Care center, along with the redevelopment of the former Idle Hour Theater in downtown St. Charles.

The redevelopment of land at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and East Main Street for a Pride gas station continues to move forward. Warrenville-based CIMA Developers submitted plans to develop an eight-pump Pride gas station on a 2.37-acre parcel known as the Regole family homestead.

The plans also include the construction of a 4,500-square-foot convenience store with a quick-serve restaurant, Taco Urbano, and an automatic car wash.

"We are developing, and things are coming that meet the needs of the residents," Vitek said.

Vitek also hopes that talks are successful to bring a new grocery store to the now-closed Blue Goose Market in the city's downtown. Blue Goose closed its doors in March 2022 after being in business for more than 90 years.

Third Ward Alderperson Paul Lencioni, whose great-grandmother, Annunciata "Nancy" Lencioni, opened the Blue Goose Fruit Market In 1928, has said he hopes the building will remain a grocery store.

"It is my greatest wish that the property stays a supermarket, and I've been working very hard to make sure that happens," Lencioni said.