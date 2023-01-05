 

VisionTek introduces new USB-C chargers

 
Posted1/5/2023

SCHAUMBURG -- VisionTek Products LLC, a manufacturer of high-performance upgrades and accessories for PCs and Macs, has introduced a new family of USB-C power adapters that are smaller, faster and more efficient, the company said.

USB-C is becoming the de facto standard for charging electronic devices, such as tablets, phones, laptops, security cameras and lithium-ion batteries. USB-C is the universal charging platform embraced for the latest generation of devices.

 

VisionTek's latest offerings, the VisionTek GAN II power adapters, offer faster charge times, reduce bulk with a small form factor, and eliminate the need for extra adapters at a lower price than old proprietary chargers, the company said.

"VisionTek has combined the most recent technologies to create modern product offerings that will eventually replace 99% of the chargers in consumers' homes," said Nick Brill, director of product development at VisionTek.

