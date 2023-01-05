Two Culligan employees reach 50-year milestone

LIBERTYVILLE -- Two employees of Culligan International, Mike Walsh and Randy Schneider, are celebrating their 50-year work anniversaries with the company. Both Walsh and Schneider work out of the Libertyville warehouse location.

Culligan International honored their service at a luncheon as well as Culligan's all employee meeting, where Walsh and Schneider were recognized for their hard work and dedication by Scott Clawson, Culligan CEO, and Judd Larned, Culligan president.

When Walsh and Schneider stared working at Culligan International in 1972, the paint was still fresh on the newly completed world headquarters in Northbrook.

• Walsh was a teenager when he started as a technician in Warranty Returns. In those days, the department repaired the components for the Culligan dealer and then sent it back for them to reuse. He was more than 20 years in that department learning repair skills. Walsh now works in Technical Service providing outstanding service to the Culligan dealer network.

• Schneider started his Culligan career in Inspection, checking inbound materials, as well as components manufactured throughout the many lines in the plant. Later he built C&I equipment, when he became a field service engineer, starting up C&I equipment all over the country. He joined Technical Services as a commercial technical specialist in 2009.