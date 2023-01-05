St. Charles creates new liquor license classification for gas station

A Pride gas station is under construction on a 2.37-acre parcel at the corner of Kirk Road and East Main Street in St. Charles. Eric Schelkopf/Shaw Local News Network

The St. Charles City Council on Tuesday approved the creation of a new liquor license classification to accommodate the new Pride gas station/Taco Urbano Café under construction at East Main Street and Kirk Road.

Plans are to open the station in the late spring. The new classification would allow on-site sales/consumption inside the Taco Urbano Café and off-site package sales within the convenience store.

A Taco Urbano also is located inside the Pride of Batavia BP gas station on North Randall Road.

"This is similar to what we've done with Cooper's Hawk, The Wine Exchange and a few other licenses in St. Charles," St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan told alderpersons at the St. Charles City Council Government Operations Committee meeting on Dec. 19.

He said there are several restrictions with the license. For example, products sold for consumption off the premises cannot be opened or consumed on the premises. In addition, the area dedicated to the retail sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises shall not exceed 10% of the total square footage of the premises.

Alcohol consumption only is permitted within the designated areas of a café/seating area.

On Tuesday, the city council also approved Pride's liquor license application.

Warrenville-based CIMA Developers submitted plans to develop an eight-pump Pride gas station on a 2.37-acre parcel known as the Regole family homestead located at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and East Main Street.

The plans include the construction of a 4,500-square-foot convenience store with a quick-serve restaurant inside (Taco Urbano) and an automatic car wash.